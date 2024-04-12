Rajasthan Royals appoints Dwijendra Parashar as Head of Marketing

Dwijendra Parashar has joined the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals as its Head of Marketing. Parashar previously worked at The Walt Disney Company for over two years as Senior Marketing Manager - Cricket, Marketing Lead Cricinfo.
As he announced the latest development on LinkedIn, Parashar shared his experience working with Star Sports, which is operated by Disney Star, a subsidiary of Disney India.
In his parting note, Parashar shared, “If I told the 10 year old me, that I'll work for Star Sports one day, he wouldn't believe it! Working on Cricket, for the biggest broadcaster in India, has been a childhood dream come true! The last 2.5 years have been filled with immense highs, invaluable learning, a few sleepless nights, and unimaginable amount of fun! To quote Greenday, 'For what it's worth, it's been worth all the while!'”
Parashar joined the company as Marketing Manager - Cricket in January 2022 before being elevated in August 2023.
While he began his career with Samsung Electronics in 2010, Parashar moved on to work with Pidilite Industries for over six years in various positions Branch Manager, Head of Field Marketing and Sr. Brand Manager - Stationary Adhesives.