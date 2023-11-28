Rajdeepak Das appointed as CCO, Publicis Groupe South Asia and Chairman, Leo Burnett South Asia

Publicis Groupe today announced the appointment of Rajdeepak Das as Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe South Asia, and Chairman Leo Burnett, South Asia.
In these newly created roles, Das will also focus on elevating Groupe’s creative agenda through the alchemy of technology and data for the transformation of client businesses. He will work closely with the creative, data, and technology talent across the Groupe to champion these mandates.
Das has over 20 years of experience in building brands. He has more than 100 international awards to his name such as Cannes, The One Show, D&AD, and Spikes. A believer in the power of modern creativity to transform lives, and an early adopter of both new age ideas and technology, some of his recent campaigns like ‘SmartFarms’ for PepsiCo, ‘Say It With Oreo’ for Mondelez, and ‘PumaDive’ for PUMA have been hugely successful. He has also been featured in the popular Netflix series ‘The Creative Indians Season 4’.
Under Das’s leadership, Leo Burnett India has delivered performance both in India and worldwide. It was the Most Awarded Indian Agency at Cannes Lions 2023, The One Show 2023, Adfest 2023, D&AD 2023, and Asia-Pacific Creative Agency Of The Year at Spikes Asia 2023. It has also won Creative Agency Of The Year at Abby Awards India, twice in a row. Leo Burnett India has also won #2 Asia-Pacific Agency Of The Year and the #2 Asia-Pacific Agency Network Of The Year at the recently held APAC Effie 2023.
Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, of Publicis Groupe said, “I have really enjoyed working with Raj as his ideas and creativity continue to fuel both business impact and accolades. His quest for world-changing brand ideas is truly remarkable. His scintillating, sustained performance, ability to transform agency culture and reputation, as well as the width of the work that captures innovation, business transformation, data, and sustainability, make him an ideal choice. We hope to leverage these strengths on a larger Groupe canvas.”
Rajdeepak Das said, “I am super-delighted to get such a large canvas! With the breadth of capabilities at the Groupe level, a repertoire of finest clients, and brilliant diverse talent, the opportunities are limitless. It’s been a truly exhilarating ride for me so far, and the new mandate (s) make it even more exciting. I look forward to redefining creativity and driving brand impact, as also positively shaping communities through powerful, progressive work.”