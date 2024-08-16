Rajesh Upadhyay elevated to Executive President at Jagran New Media

The Jagran Group's digital arm, Jagran New Media, has elevated Rajesh Upadhyay to the role of Executive President. In his new capacity, he will oversee the editorial team for News and Info as Editor-in-Chief, focusing on driving the company's major initiatives.
Upadhyay shared this news on LinkedIn.
With experience in both print and digital media, Upadhyay joined Jagran New Media in 2016 and has been instrumental in the company's growth as Editor-in-Chief of News and Info. Before this, he held senior positions at prominent media organizations, including HT Media and DB Corp Limited.