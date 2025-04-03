Rajneesh Chaturvedi joins BeanstalkAsia as Chief Executive Officer

BeanstalkAsia has appointed Rajneesh Chaturvedi as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Chaturvedi has over two decades of experience in consumer marketing, brand strategy, and media. He has worked across various industries, including FMCG, BFSI, media and entertainment, and e-commerce in the healthcare sector.
Commenting on this appointment, Upendra Singh Thakur, Founder & Director, BeanstalkAsia, said, “We are delighted to have Rajneesh onboard. His rich experience and diverse background across media planning & buying, brand strategy and marketing, complement our aggressive growth ambitions across diverse geographical markets in Asia.”
Malini Sharma Thakur, Co-Founder & Director, BeanstalkAsia, further added, “With Rajneesh at the helm, BeanstalkAsia aims to strengthen its position as a leader in integrated marketing communications, leveraging his vast experience to drive creativity, strategic insights, and meaningful engagement for our clients.”
Expressing his enthusiasm, Rajneesh Chaturvedi shared, I’m thrilled to join BeanstalkAsia as CEO and lead a team of talented professionals. Together, we will continue to drive innovation, deliver exceptional value to our clients, and explore new opportunities for growth."
Beyond corporate leadership, Chaturvedi co-founded Lokal Vokal, a hyperlocal OTT platform. Before joining BeanstalkAsia, he held leadership roles at Medlife, an Indian e-pharmacy, and Kraft Heinz, where he was involved in launching the Kraft portfolio in India. His work has included brands such as Complan, Glucon-D, Nycil, and Heinz Tomato Ketchup.
Chaturvedi’s experience in global communications includes leadership roles at WPP Group and IPG Mediabrands, where he worked on campaigns for brands including Lifebuoy, Lux, Colgate, NIVEA, HDFC Life, Mercedes-Benz, LG, LIC, Bank of India, Honda Motorcycles, and Citibank.
He is also a visiting faculty member at IIM Nagpur and SVKM’s NMIMS.