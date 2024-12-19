Rakesh CK appointed as Head of Sun Nxt

Rakesh CK has joined Sun Nxt as Head, leading growth and strategy for the South Indian OTT platform. Prior to this, Rakesh spent two years at aha, where he served as EVP and Head of SVOD and Marketing. During his tenure, he was responsible for business strategy, P&L management, and expanding SVOD growth for the platform’s Telugu and Tamil offerings.
In his LinkedIn post announcing his new role, he expressed, "As I step into this new chapter at Sun Nxt, I can’t help but reflect on the incredible journey that brought me here. I’m deeply grateful for the experiences, challenges, and collaborations that made my journey so fulfilling. To my team, partners, and mentors, you have been instrumental in my growth, and I carry those lessons with me as I move forward. The OTT world is evolving, and I look forward to building on this momentum, delivering meaningful entertainment, driving innovation, and creating value for audiences and stakeholders. Here’s to new beginnings, challenges, and opportunities. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey so far."
With over 15 years of experience in business and marketing, Rakesh has held roles across multiple industries. He worked at Mirchi as VP & Business Director for the West Bengal, UP-Bihar & Northeast regions. At Airtel, he served as Senior Manager & Head of Voice Sales for Karnataka. Rakesh has also worked with Reliance Communications, GE Capital, and Standard Chartered Bank in various roles focused on revenue growth, client management, and business development.