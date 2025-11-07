Rakesh Masala appoints Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador

Rakesh Masala has appointed actor Hrithik Roshan as its brand ambassador. The announcement coincides with the company marking five decades in the food and spice industry. The partnership aims to strengthen the brand’s presence across India through new campaigns spanning television, digital, and retail platforms.
Speaking about the collaboration, Hrithik Roshan said, “Spices are the soul of Indian cooking, and Rakesh Masala has been a pioneer of the magic ingredients for generations. I’m proud to represent a brand that celebrates our culinary heritage with such integrity and innovation."
Ajhay Kumar, Director, Rakesh Masala shared, “Hrithik embodies a rare blend of warmth and credibility that beautifully reflects our brand’s journey. His association amplifies what our products stand for, ‘Swad jo reh jaye yaad.’ Over the decades, we have earned the trust of millions, and this partnership is a celebration of that legacy. With our advanced cryogenic technology ensuring purity and freshness in every pack, we are proud to take Rakesh Masala into the next generation of Indian kitchens together with Hrithik.
Manjjay Chaudhary, Director, Rakesh Masala, added, “We wanted to add humour to our scripts to showcase the lighter side of food. We believe it’s meant to be enjoyed and bring smiles to everyone’s faces.
Vivek Pathak, CEO, Rakesh Masala, said, “This collaboration marks a proud milestone for us. As we celebrate 50 glorious years of Rakesh Masala, we are delighted to join hands with Hrithik to carry our legacy forward. Together, we look forward to bringing the spirit of Rakesh Masala into even more homes across the country.”
To launch the partnership, the brand released a television commercial featuring the actor, highlighting the everyday flavours that connect families across the country. The campaign is currently live across multiple media platforms.