Rakul Preet Singh joins M Baazar as brand ambassador

Indian fashion retailer M Baazar has announced Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh as its new brand ambassador. Singh's association with M Baazar aims to strengthen the brand’s presence in the Indian fashion market.
Expressing her excitement about the collaboration, Rakul Preet Singh shared “When I went through M Baazar’s exclusive collection, I realised it perfectly blends the best of both worlds- traditional elegance and contemporary style, something that perfectly aligns with my fashion sensibilities, and perhaps many modern Indian women. Their collection is not just about looking good but feeling confident. I am excited to embark on a new fashion journey with M Baazar”
Sanjay Saraf, the CMD of M Baazar, also voiced his enthusiasm, stating, “We are exhilarated to have Rakul Preet Singh join us. We are confident this partnership is set to redefine the fashion landscape in India, setting new standards for style and being an inspiration for the contemporary generation.”
The company offers a range of clothing and accessories, including menswear, womenswear, and kidswear. With this partnership, M Baazar continues to expand its presence in India's fashion market.