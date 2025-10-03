Ralph Lauren Fragrances names Jasprit Bumrah as brand ambassador

Ralph Lauren Fragrances has appointed Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as the brand ambassador for its Polo 67 fragrance in India. The collaboration is expected to feature Bumrah in the upcoming Polo 67 campaign, which highlights the values of determination and discipline, the brand noted.
According to the brand, the new campaign aligns the fragrance with themes of perseverance, sportsmanship, and individuality.
Speaking on the collaboration with Bumrah, Charles-Alexandre Boczmak, General Manager of L'Oréal International Distribution SAPMENA, said, “Jasprit’s journey of perseverance and discipline, and his role as an inspiration to millions, make him the ideal partner to represent Polo 67. His persona perfectly reflects the timeless yet vibrant and contemporary vision that Ralph Lauren Fragrances embodies.”
Commenting on the association, Jasprit Bumrah said, "Ralph Lauren has always symbolised timeless elegance and authentic individuality. As a brand I've always admired and dreamed of working with, it was an honour to collaborate with them, and no less, on a fragrance campaign that's centred around designing your dreams through determination and grit. That is a message that really resonates with me in my cricket career and in my life."