Ramya Venkat joins Abbott as Director of Integrated Marketing

Ramya Venkat, with over 17 years of experience in the marketing and brand management industry, has recently joined Abbott as Director of Integrated Marketing, she announced the update on LinkedIn.
Before joining Abbott, Venkat spent nearly 14 years at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), where she made contributions as Senior Regional Brand Manager for Indulekha. She also held senior positions for brands such as Wheel, Sunlight, Everyman, and Closeup. Her experience spans across managing digital strategies, advertising campaigns, and leading teams across various regional and global markets. Additionally, she worked as Senior Global Brand Manager for Closeup and Senior Regional Brand Manager for Everyman.
Venkat’s career also includes roles at Johnson & Johnson as Brand Assistant in the OTC division and at Ogilvy & Mather as Account Supervisor.