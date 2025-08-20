Randstad India appoints Cauvery Uthappa as Chief Marketing Officer

Randstad India has appointed Cauvery Uthappa as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). She brings over two decades of experience across marketing, strategy and leadership roles in both B2B and B2C sectors.
In her new role, Uthappa is expected to lead the agency's marketing strategy, aligning it with the company’s global vision and regional priorities. Her priorities will include strengthening APAC-level alignment, driving local execution, and engaging both talent and client communities. She is also expected to further the agency's digital-first approach and build a cohesive brand presence in the market.
Uthappa has previously held senior positions at Adecco, TeamLease Services, Atos, Siemens, HP, 24/7 Inc., ESPN Star Sports, and Motorola.
Commenting on Uthappa's appointment, Viswanath PS, MD & CEO, Randstad India, said, "We warmly welcome Cauvery to the Randstad India management team. With her diverse expertise and experience in marketing leadership, she will be instrumental in elevating our brand presence, strengthening our market position as a trusted partner for talent, and delivering greater value to both our clients and talent communities. As we continue to accelerate our growth in India, Cauvery’s strategic vision and new-age marketing capabilities will help us further align with our global marketing ambitions while ensuring strong local impact. We are confident that her leadership will be a catalyst in enhancing our digital transformation journey and reinforcing Randstad as the most specialised and equitable talent company in the country."
Frank Oerlemans, Chief Marketing Officer, APAC, Randstad, added, "We are delighted to welcome Cauvery to the Randstad family. Her proven leadership and extensive experience in the Indian market are exactly what we need to accelerate our growth and further cement our position as a leading talent company. I am confident that Cauvery’s strategic vision will elevate our brand presence, our AI-first approach, and also significantly strengthen our partner for talent positioning and market leadership in this crucial geography."
Speaking about her appointment, Uthappa said, "I am excited to join Randstad India, an organisation driven by a clear vision for the future of talent. My focus will be on developing insight-led marketing strategies that not only strengthen our brand but also create meaningful connections with our clients and the talent community. I look forward to building on Randstad’s strong foundation to deliver brand experiences that fuel growth and inspire trust in an evolving employment landscape, and amplify our differentiation in the industry."