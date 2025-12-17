Ravi Makwana joins Vadilal Industries as CMO

Vadilal Industries has appointed Ravi Makwana as its Chief Marketing Officer, according to a post shared by Makwana on LinkedIn.
Announcing the move, Makwana wrote, “I am stoked to announce that I have joined Vadilal Industries Limited as Chief Marketing Officer.
Before joining Vadilal Industries, Makwana held senior marketing roles across consumer goods, food and retail sectors. He most recently served as Category Head at Zydus Wellness. Earlier, he was Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons India, where he was part of the team that launched the brand in the Indian market.
Makwana has also worked at Tata Consumer Products, where he held marketing leadership roles across brands, including Tata Salt. Earlier in his career, he was associated with Asian Paints in sales and brand management roles, gaining experience across regional markets.