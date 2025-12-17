Industry Updates Latest Stories

Ravi Makwana joins Vadilal Industries as CMO

Before joining Vadilal Industries, Makwana held senior marketing roles across consumer goods, food and retail, most recently serving as Category Head at Zydus Wellness.

author-image
Social Samosa
New Update
80

Vadilal Industries has appointed Ravi Makwana as its Chief Marketing Officer, according to a post shared by Makwana on LinkedIn.

Announcing the move, Makwana wrote, “I am stoked to announce that I have joined Vadilal Industries Limited as Chief Marketing Officer. I am super excited to work on this very beloved brand that I so devoured growing up. Almost feels surreal to work on the brand that was hands down the best part of my childhood! India is on the cusp of Ice Cream explosion and the Ice Cream wars have just begun. Both incumbent brands getting aggressive as well as insurgents creating new categories and formats; it will be interesting to fight this out in the market,” he added.

Before joining Vadilal Industries, Makwana held senior marketing roles across consumer goods, food and retail sectors. He most recently served as Category Head at Zydus Wellness. Earlier, he was Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons India, where he was part of the team that launched the brand in the Indian market.

Makwana has also worked at Tata Consumer Products, where he held marketing leadership roles across brands, including Tata Salt. Earlier in his career, he was associated with Asian Paints in sales and brand management roles, gaining experience across regional markets.

Chief Marketing Officer Zydus Wellness Vadilal Industries