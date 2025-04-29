Ravichandran Ashwin joins VOC Automotive as brand ambassador

VOC Automotive, a two-wheeler service network based in India, has announced the onboarding of cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin as its brand ambassador and strategic investor.
Ashwin’s association with VOC Automotive is intended to support the company’s efforts to scale its operations and presence in the two-wheeler servicing sector.
"“I’m thrilled to associate with VOC Automotive, a brand that stands for innovation, professionalism, and customer-first values. Their modern approach to 2-wheeler servicing truly aligns with my own principles of precision and consistency. I look forward to contributing to their vision of transforming the 2-wheeler service industry in India.”stated Ravichandran Ashwin
"Having Ashwin onboard is aent will propel VOC Automotive to new heights." said Venkatesh B M, Co-Founder & CEO, VOC Automotive.