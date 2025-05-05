Ravikumar Joghee joins AXISCADES as Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer

AXISCADES Technologies Ltd., an end-to-end technology and engineering solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Ravikumar Joghee as Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer.
Commenting on the appointment, Alfonso Martinez, CEO and MD of AXISCADES, said, “We are delighted to welcome Ravi to AXISCADES. His ability to drive high-margin growth and build robust talent ecosystems will give us strategic autonomy in value-added areas. His vision is closely aligned with our mission to be the engineering partner of choice for next-generation solutions. AXISCADES is evolving into a ‘Chip to Product’ company by offering integrated solutions from semiconductor design to final product delivery. It is also expanding its capabilities from prototype development to batch production across defence, aerospace, electronics, and semiconductors verticals. Ravi’s deep expertise in engineering innovation and digital transformation will be instrumental in shaping this next phase of growth. His focus on repositioning brands and shaping AI-led go-to-market strategies supports our ambition to stay ahead of the curve. In addition, his leadership of our USA operations will strengthen our presence in a key region of focus and significant growth.”
Ravikumar brings with him over 30 years of diverse experience across Aerospace & Defence, Mobility, BFSI, and IT. During his earlier stint with AXISCADES in 2010 as Vice President, he played a pivotal role in leading strategic programs for marquee clients including Airbus and Bombardier, and was instrumental in setting up design centres across India and Europe.
He has also held senior leadership positions at Wipro, Sandvik, and Numentica Technologies, and has spearheaded brand transformation, operational excellence, and digital innovation across global markets. In his new role at AXISCADES, he will be responsible for overseeing the company’s strategic endeavours and talent acquisition function. He will also serve as President – USA, driving the company’s North American growth.
Remarking on his appointment, AXISCADES said, “AXISCADES is redefining engineering by bringing high-complexity, value-added work under one roof. I’m honoured to re-join during this exciting phase of growth under Dr. Sampath Ravinarayanan’s leadership. My immediate focus will be to sharpen our strategic priorities and elevate AXISCADES into one of the top three engineering brands in India. We are also gearing up to scale our operations in North America to tap into multi-billion-dollar advanced manufacturing opportunities, while implementing AI-driven talent strategies to build future-ready teams. I look forward to amplifying our brand, expanding market reach, and supporting global OEMs as they transition to the future of manufacturing.”
Ravi’s appointment comes amid a broader leadership restructuring at AXISCADES, aimed at strengthening the company’s regional strategies, with new executive roles introduced for the Americas, Europe, and APAC.