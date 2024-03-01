Rayomand J. Patell joins Laqshya Group as Group Chief Creative Officer

The Laqshya Group welcomes Rayomand J. Patell as its Group Chief Creative Officer. Patell's expertise and innovative mindset will bring creativity, effectiveness, and collaboration to the Group's diverse portfolio.
Patell has previously been a creative leader at creatively-led agencies such as SSC&B Lintas (home to India’s first Cannes Gold Lion), Contract Advertising, and Havas; and then he plunged into the world of Technology at Idealake. His dream is to create a homegrown Accenture Song or R/GA. In the company, he finds the scale and ambitious thinking needed to fulfil it both within India and abroad.
Alok Jalan, Chairman, of Laqshya Group said, “With Rayomand on board, Laqshya Group is sure to create work that is deeply differentiated and effective across media.”
Patell will partner with Manas Mohan, CEO at DigitaLabs, as the arrowhead of the Laqshya Group’s Creative offering. Manas Mohan said, “Clients look very carefully at the creative multiplier for campaigns across media. Rayo’s expertise and experience in combining creativity and brand insights, especially in the digital space, will enable Digitalabs to create unique brands in the marketplace.” DigitaLabs has been making headway with a clutch of new clients across hospitality, architectural products, industrial adhesives, education, government and media.