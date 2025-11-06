RCB up for sale as owners begin strategic review of its ownership

United Spirits Ltd (USL), the Diageo-controlled liquor company, has announced its plan to sell the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Women’s Premier League (WPL) franchiseRoyal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
In a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday, USL said it had initiated a “strategic review” of its investment in Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd (RCSPL), the wholly owned subsidiary that manages the RCB teams. The company expects to complete the sale process by March 31, 2026.
USL described the move as part of its broader portfolio assessment. Commenting on the announcement, Praveen Someshwar, Managing Director and CEO of United Spirits Ltd., said, “RCSPL has been a valuable and strategic asset for USL; however, it’s non-core to our alcobev business.”
He added, “This step reinforces USL’s & Diageo’s commitment to continue reviewing its India enterprise portfolio to enable sustained delivery of long-term value to all its stakeholders, while keeping RCSPL’s best interest in mind.”
The RCB brand, among the most recognisable in Indian cricket, competes in both the men’s IPL and the women’s WPL tournaments organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).