REA India appoints Kapil Goswami as Chief Growth & Marketing Officer

REA India has appointed Kapil Goswami as its Chief Growth and Marketing Officer, as announced on Friday. Goswami will be based in Gurgaon and will oversee growth, marketing and consumer engagement initiatives.
He will join the company’s executive leadership team and report to Praveen Sharma, Chief Executive Officer. It is the parent company of Housing.com.
Goswami has more than two decades of experience across fintech, e-commerce, entertainment and technology companies. Most recently, he worked at Paytm, where he led consumer growth for the Paytm app and served as chief business officer for Paytm Movies, focusing on user acquisition and monetisation across large and smaller markets.
Before joining Paytm, Goswami spent over a decade at Google, where he held leadership roles across the Asia-Pacific region. His roles included heading marketing analytics and attribution, and leading search sales strategy and operations across more than 15 markets.
Commenting on Goswami’s appointment, Praveen Sharma, CEO, Housing.com, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Kapil to our leadership team. His deep expertise in consumer growth, marketing, and business strategy, combined with his track record of scaling high-performing teams, aligns perfectly with our ambition to deliver unmatched experiences to home seekers and sellers. Kapil’s leadership will be instrumental in driving growth and strengthening Housing.com’s market position across India.”
Speaking on his new role, Kapil Goswami said, “It is an exciting opportunity to join REA India at this pivotal stage of growth. The real estate sector is rapidly evolving, and Housing.com is uniquely positioned to transform the home buying, selling, and renting experience through innovative growth strategies. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive consumer engagement, build strong marketing capabilities, and unlock new avenues of growth across India.”