realme ropes in Shahid Kapoor as its product ambassador

realme has roped in Shahid Kapoor as a product ambassador for its upcoming NARZO 70 Pro 5G.
The partnership aims to strengthen the brand's efforts to inspire the millennial & GenZ generations. Shahid Kapoor, known for his diverse performances and magnetic film presence, embodies the spirit of NARZO Series. Kapoor's involvement is seen as a move to enhance the brand's appeal and strengthen its connection with India's youth.
Commenting on the association, Tao Zhang, Chief Marketing Officer, realme India, stated “We are excited to welcome Shahid Kapoor to the realme family as the face of our NARZO 70 Pro 5G. Shahid's global appeal and dynamic energy complement realme's underlying beliefs, resulting in a relationship that embodies elegance, substance, and refinement. We feel Shahid's involvement will help further enhance Narzo’s overall brand appeal, and fortify our connection with India’s discerning youth, who are the heart of the Narzo Series.”
Shahid Kapoor shared, reflecting on the collaboration, “I’m thrilled to be a part of the realme’s Narzo family. realme is a technology leader that is strongly associated with innovation, style, and cutting-edge technology. I am equally excited to represent a brand that reflects the dynamic spirit of today's youth. The brand's constant commitment to pushing boundaries aligns with and complements my own relentless pursuit of perfection. I look forward to being the face of a brand that embodies the spirit of growth and reflects the goals of today's youth.”