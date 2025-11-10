ReBid launches AI creative studio for automated ad and content creation

ReBid has announced the launch of its AI creative atudio, a platform aimed at automating the creation of ad visuals, product catalogs, and social media creatives across display and video formats.
To lead the creative studio, Arnab Karmakar has been appointed Head of Creative AI. Karmakar has over a decade of experience in creative strategy and brand planning, having previously worked with FCB Kinnect, WATConsult, and Digitas.
The studio is built on the agency’s core framework of platform + people + agentic AI, enabling marketers to generate creatives optimised for branding, performance, and personalisation across channels such as Google, Meta, Amazon, and programmatic platforms.
Speaking on the launch of the studio, Rajiv Dingra, Founder and CEO of ReBid, said, “Marketers today are under pressure to produce high-quality content at the speed of media. Our AI Creative Studio bridges that gap, helping brands generate contextual, personalised ad creatives, be it static or video creatives, instantly, while maintaining brand consistency and performance intelligence.”
“AI in marketing cannot stop at optimisation, it must inspire creation,” Dingra added. “ReBid’s AI Creative Studio is designed to make creativity measurable and performance intelligent, enabling brands to go from idea to execution in minutes.”
The studio integrates with the agency’s Connected Data Platform and Ad Optimisation Engine, allowing AI agents to both generate and analyse creative assets, identifying visuals that drive higher engagement and conversions.
The studio supports multiple formats, including display ads, e-commerce catalogs, social media reels, and animated videos. The company said its creative AI tools have already been used by brands such as Xiaomi, Shriram Life, Zivame, Geojit, Domino’s, Axis Securities, and Piramal Healthcare.