Reckitt India appoints Shankar Gaur as Quick Commerce Lead

Shankar Gaur has been elevated to the role of Quick Commerce Lead at Reckitt India.
His post read, 'Delighted to take on the role of Quick Commerce Lead at Reckitt India. Excited to build brands in a world where availability, visibility, and conversion happen in minutes.
Gaur has been associated with Reckitt India for nearly eight years. Prior to this promotion, he served as Brand Manager for Lizol. His elevation comes at a time when quick commerce is rapidly expanding, reshaping consumer buying behaviour and prompting brands to rethink distribution, visibility, and engagement strategies.