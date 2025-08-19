Redcliffe Labs reappoints Gautam Gambhir as brand ambassador

Redcliffe Labs has extended its association with former cricketer and current India men’s cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir, renewing him as its national brand ambassador for another two years.
According to the brand, Gambhir has been associated with the brand for over four years and will continue to feature in its campaigns aimed at promoting early detection and preventive healthcare.
Announcing the extension, Aditya Kandoi, Founder & CEO of Redcliffe Labs, said, "Our partnership with Gautam has grown stronger over the years, built on shared values of discipline, responsibility, and nation-first thinking. As someone who now leads from the front in Indian cricket in a national leadership capacity, his voice carries unmatched influence. He has always stood for clarity, commitment and impact; qualities that reflect Redcliffe Labs’ DNA. His ability to connect across geographies makes this association meaningful, especially in Bharat’s heartland. Our purpose has always been to make quality diagnostics accessible to all. With Gautam by our side, we’re not just raising awareness but instilling the habit of preventive testing. We look forward to continuing this meaningful partnership with Gautam."
Speaking about his extended association, Gambhir said, "Redcliffe Labs has stood out for the way it’s taken diagnostics beyond just urban centres and made it available to people where it matters most. I’ve seen the brand grow with purpose, always putting patient trust, convenience and transparency at the forefront. Their focus on early detection and preventive testing isn’t just a service; it’s a mindset shift they’re driving nationwide. What connects me to Redcliffe Labs is this clear intent to empower people with timely information about their health. Whether through tech-enabled reports, home collections or lab infrastructure, the brand solves real problems. I’m proud to be associated with an organization that is truly changing how India thinks about healthcare.”