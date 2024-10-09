Rediffusion extends job offers to W+K India employees after shutdown

Rediffusion has opened its doors to employees affected by the closure of Wieden+Kennedy India, inviting them to apply for positions at its Delhi and Mumbai offices. The announcement, made via a Linkedin post, expresses the agency’s commitment to helping displaced talent during this challenging period. Rediffusion’s message highlights that "when one door shuts, another opens," aiming to provide a supportive environment for those impacted.
The closure of Wieden+Kennedy India, which had offices in Mumbai and Delhi, will result in the departure of 40 employees, 25 from the Mumbai office and 15 from Delhi. The agency’s leadership team, including Chief Creative Officer Santosh Padhi (Paddy), President Ayesha Ghosh, and Head of Delhi Shreekant Srinivasan, has also stepped down from their roles. They will remain with the company until the end of the year to assist with the transition.
Rediffusion’s move to reach out to the affected Wieden+Kennedy employees demonstrates the agency's willingness to absorb creative talent during a period of upheaval in the advertising industry. Those interested in applying are encouraged to contact Vritti Dey at vritti.dey@rediffusion.in.