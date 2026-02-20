Reebok names Manu Bhaker as brand ambassador in India

Sportswear brand Reebok has announced Olympic shooter Manu Bhaker as its brand ambassador in India.
Bhaker is among India’s leading sport shooters. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she won two bronze medals in the women’s 10m air pistol and the 10m air pistol mixed team events.
She became the first Indian athlete to win two medals at a single Olympic Games and the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal.
The partnership aligns with the brand's focus on training and high-performance sport.
Commenting on the collaboration, Manu Bhaker said, “Every result begins long before competition day. Training, focus, and belief shape everything I do, and that’s what connects me with Reebok. I’m proud to represent a brand that stands for preparation and backs athletes through every phase of the journey.”
The collaboration is part of its plans to expand the brand’s presence in performance categories and strengthen distribution in India.