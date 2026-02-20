Industry Updates Latest Stories

Reebok names Manu Bhaker as brand ambassador in India

The partnership aligns with the barnd's focus on training and high-performance spor to expand its presence in performance categories and strengthen distribution in India.

author-image
Social Samosa
New Update
fi (13)

Sportswear brand Reebok has announced Olympic shooter Manu Bhaker as its brand ambassador in India.

Bhaker is among India’s leading sport shooters. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she won two bronze medals in the women’s 10m air pistol and the 10m air pistol mixed team events.

She became the first Indian athlete to win two medals at a single Olympic Games and the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal.

The partnership aligns with the brand's focus on training and high-performance sport.

Commenting on the collaboration, Manu Bhaker said, “Every result begins long before competition day. Training, focus, and belief shape everything I do, and that’s what connects me with Reebok. I’m proud to represent a brand that stands for preparation and backs athletes through every phase of the journey.”

Speaking on the association, Arjun Ramamoorthy, Brand Head, Reebok India, added, “Manu Bhaker represents the future of Indian sport - focused, fearless, and deeply committed to the work behind performance. As Reebok sharpens its focus on training and high-performance sport in India, this partnership reflects our belief in athletes who don’t chase shortcuts, but show up prepared. It’s about empowering people to push further through training and self-belief.”

The collaboration is part of its plans to expand the brand’s presence in performance categories and strengthen distribution in India.

brand ambassador Reebok olympic shooter