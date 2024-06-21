Reliance General Insurance teams up with WebEngage and InfoAxon for digital transformation

WebEngage and InfoAxon announced their partnership with Reliance General Insurance (RGI), in a bid to transform and elevate its customer engagement strategies with a focus on delivering a seamless omnichannel experience for customers, agents, and partners.
This unique partnership aims to support Reliance General Insurance with a spate of cutting-edge digital tools that will significantly augment and strengthen their proposition of providing hyper-personalised and unique customer experiences that are assured to delight.
“At Reliance General Insurance, we understand the importance of embracing digital innovation to stay ahead in today’s fast-paced world. Our collaboration with WebEngage and InfoAxon signifies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance customer engagement and drive business growth. Together, we are shaping the future of insurance.” said Prabhdeep Batra, Chief Distribution Officer, Reliance General Insurance.
Avlesh Singh, CEO & Co-founder, WebEngage, said, “In WebEngage’s 10+ year journey, we have amassed a significant amount of experience in the BFSI sector. During this time, we have borne witness to the complex transitions that legacy institutions like RGI have undergone as a result of digitalisation. Aided by our rigorous data-backed approach, today, WebEngage has cultivated a robust knowledge base around the nuances and specificities of customer needs and concerns, and their evolution over time. This partnership with RGI stands as a testament to our domain expertise and we feel humbled to have been entrusted with this opportunity. We look forward to a fulfilling and exciting journey with them.”
Vineet Dahiya, Director & Co-founder, InfoAxon, remarked “For years, InfoAxon has partnered with large insurers and intermediaries to help them deliver frictionless digital insurance and has seen first-hand, the challenges and enormous costs associated with digital transformation initiatives. By expanding on our learnings and years of development, we have created a Digital Insurance Stack that accelerates insurance product launches with configurable buying journeys, maximises digital distribution opportunities, and rapidly delivers engaging omnichannel experiences. What sets us apart is our in-depth understanding of the insurance domain, strong technology expertise, and our experience in solving the tough challenges faced by global insurers and intermediaries on their journeys to become digital businesses. I am sure, RGI will benefit immensely through this association to realise its vision of becoming a leading digital insurer in the country.’