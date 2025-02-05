Reliance Industries appoints Gayatri Yadav as Group CMO

Reliance Industries has named Gayatri Yadav as its new Group Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives within the Chairman’s Office.
In her announcement on LinkedIn, Yadav shared that she will collaborate closely with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, and other senior leaders to enhance brand influence, drive innovation, and strengthen consumer relationships.
Reflecting on her new role, Yadav expressed gratitude and optimism, stating, "The next leap is going to be one where all the dots will converge - consumer, brand and technology. A platform of unimaginable scale and potential to create real impact for the nation and the world. I am honoured to be joining Reliance Industries Limited as Group CMO and EVP Strategic Initiatives Chairman’s Office. In this role, I will be working closely with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani and other members of the EC and the organisation to amplify brand impact, innovation and deepen consumer connections."
Before joining Reliance, Yadav was the Chief Marketing Officer at Peak XV Partners (formerly SequoiA). With a career spanning nearly three decades, she has held leadership roles at corporations, including Star TV Network, General Mills, and Procter & Gamble.