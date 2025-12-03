RepIndia has appointed Yash Bhatt as Account Director in its Online Reputation Management vertical. Bhatt brings more than a decade of experience in customer service, digital brand experience and reputation management.
Before joining the new agency, Bhatt worked at Games24x7, where he helped lead the company’s digital customer experience strategy.
Bhatt is expected to oversee client mandates, develop listening frameworks and support the firm’s social intelligence and response management functions. His role will also include shaping customer experience–focused reputation strategies.
Bhatt said the agency’s approach and independence attracted him to the role. Speaking on his appointment, Yash Bhatt said, “RepIndia has built its reputation on clarity, consistency, and a deep understanding of how brands live online. That’s what drew me in. The agency’s independence allows it to move fast, think boldly, and craft solutions that actually matter to consumers. Stepping into the ORM vertical here feels like the right place to push what customer experience can look like. I’m looking forward to strengthening how brands listen, respond, and build trust in a digital world that changes every day.”
Commenting on Bhatt’s appointment, Archit Chenoy, CEO, RepIndia, said, “Yash joins RepIndia at an exciting moment in our ORM journey. His depth of experience in social intelligence and crisis + response management will be integral as we scale our capabilities and deliver greater value to our clients. We’re delighted to welcome him to the team.”
The agency said the appointment is part of its ongoing effort to strengthen its data-driven and experience-focused reputation management practice.