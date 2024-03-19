Revolt Motors appoints Pradeep Lamba as VP of Marketing

Pradeep Lamba has been appointed by Revolt Motors as the Vice President of Marketing. Lamba has a career spanning over two decades.
In his capacity as Marketing Head, Lamba will lead the charge in devising and executing comprehensive marketing strategies aimed at enhancing the overall brand presence of Revolt Motors.
Drawing from his experience in leadership positions at organisations such as Samsung Electronics, Publicis Media, and Lenskart.com, Lamba brings strategic insight to his new role. Lamba is an alumnus of MICA and XLRI Jamshedpur.
“I am delighted to embark on this exciting journey with Revolt Motors as the Vice President of Marketing," shared Pradeep Lamba in a LinkedIn post announcing his appointment. "Joining a pioneering organization at the forefront of India's electric vehicle revolution is a tremendous opportunity to drive meaningful change and innovation in the mobility sector.”