Rimona Ganapathy joins Red Bangle as Sr. VP - Creative Services

Before joining Red Bangle, Rimona Ganapathy was part of MullenLowe Lintas as its Executive Creative Director from 2014 to 2019.

Red Bangle has onboarded Rimona Ganapathy as Senior Vice President of Creative Services. 

Her journey in advertising and content includes her stint as Executive Creative Director at MullenLowe Lintas and Temple Advertising. 

“We are thrilled to welcome Rimona Ganapathy to Red Bangle, and to have her join as Senior Vice  President - Creative Services India. Her extensive experience in creative communications aligns superbly with our vision for innovation and creativity in India and our growth ambitions. And her values are a great fit with our own values and culture. We are confident that Rimona’s leadership will help build our  India story as well as power brand growth for our clients,” said Lakshmi Rebecca, Co-founder, of Red Bangle. 

Talking about her new role and responsibilities, Rimona Ganapathy, Senior Vice President - Creative  Services, at Red Bangle says, “I’ve been following Red Bangle’s impressive journey for a while now and it’s fantastic to finally be part of it. It’s hugely exciting how forward-thinking the agency is and how its problem-solving approach has offered clients solutions they didn’t know they needed. I’m also super kicked about the culture here. So spirited and warm. Looking forward to ‘thinking big’ with this spunky  team to build brands, create clutter-breaking content, and put out impactful storytelling.” 

 

