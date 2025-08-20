Rishabh Dua joins aha OTT as Associate VP - Ad Sales, Revenue and Partnerships

Aha, an OTT platform has appointed Rishabh Dua as Associate Vice President - Ad Sales for Revenue & Partnerships.
Sharing it in a post on his LinkedIn, Dua wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Associate Vice President- Ad Sales- AHA OTT | Revenue & Partnerships.”
Under his new role, Dua is expected to lead advertising sales for the platform’s North and West markets with a focus on driving revenue growth, building strategic partnerships and delivering ad solutions for brands in the digital entertainment space.
Before taking his new role, Dua held senior roles across media networks. With more than a decade of experience in advertising sales and media, most recently, he served as Group Head - Advertising Sales at ABP Network for almost five years, leading teams and driving revenue strategies. Earlier, he held the same position at Viacom18 Media Private Limited for over four years, focusing on advertising sales and business planning.
His career also includes a four-year tenure with ABP News Network Pvt. Ltd. in advertising sales, following an early stint at Radio City India, where he worked for close to two years.