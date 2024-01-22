Rishi Kishnani joins Numb3r Impact Agency as Co-Founder & Partner

In a strategic move that marks a significant milestone for both Rishi Kishnani and Numb3r Impact Agency, Kishnani has officially taken on the role of Co-Founder and Partner at the agency.
Serving as the National Content Director at Red FM, he played a key role in the station's creative campaigns, including the 'Malishka ko matt sunn' initiative. His podcast, 'The Last Journey from Pakistan,' received recognition for its distinctive content.
Tanmay Bahulekar, the Founder-Partner of Numb3r Impact Agency, expressed his enthusiasm about Rishi's addition to the team, stating, "Rishi Kishnani has officially joined the Numb3r story! His extensive leadership and foresight are exactly what tether us to a shared vision, ready to push boundaries and push forth new age content-led advertising solutions."
Reflecting on his move to the agency, Kishnani said, “It’s extremely exciting to be a partner at 'Numb3r.' So many ideas, so many possibilities, and a lot of great content is yet to come. It's a great time to be in the digital space at a time like this. We are at the cusp of a digital revolution in the media space. Building creative teams and coming up with impactful ideas has been my forte, and that is exactly what I plan to do. We have a 'Numb3r' of plans which will be announced in the days to come.”
Known for his previous roles as Creative Director at Radio One, and contributions to Hit FM and Radio City, Rishi's move to Numb3r is anticipated to bring fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to the forefront of the digital media landscape.