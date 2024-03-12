Ritu Kant Ojha appointed as Chief Marketing Officer at DogTrove

Ritu Kant Ojha has been appointed as the Chief Marketing Officer at DogTrove. Ojha, who brings over 18 years of experience in marketing, strategic communications, editorial, and content across multiple sectors, will deepen DogTrove's reach in the expanding market for personalised pet items. Ojha’s last role was with WPP.
Having held senior positions with media giants including CNBC, Bloomberg, and The Indian Express, and having consulted several Fortune 500 companies, Ojha's background positions him as a catalyst for DogTrove’s ambition to scale its operations internationally.
Ojha's strategy for the company would be to extend its global reach by crafting marketing approaches and narratives that resonate with pet owners' emotional ties to their pets.
He revealed the news of his new position in a LinkedIn post.