Ritz Media World introduces AI-driven creative studio

Ritz Media World has launched an AI-enabled creative and pre-visualisation studio called Contenaissance, aimed at helping brands speed up campaign development and improve early-stage clarity in the creative process. The tool is designed for current marketing cycles where teams often require multiple content formats, regional versions and faster decision-making.
Ritz Malik, co-founder of Ritz Media World, said, “Brands today need more ideas, more versions, and more localisation, delivered faster than ever. Contenaissance gives us a decisive creative advantage by allowing our teams to explore multiple directions rapidly, while giving clients early clarity on the visual and strategic path forward. AI works best when it is guided with intent, and Contenaissance has been built with that philosophy at its core, powered by brand tone rails, approved claims, and verified first-party intelligence to ensure every output remains creative, accurate, consistent, and fully compliant. It’s not just a tool; it’s a smarter, more reliable way for brands to build campaigns at the pace the market now demands.”
Campaign turnaround times across industries have contracted by 40-60% in recent years, with marketers requesting more variations for each campaign and stronger localisation for multilingual digital rollouts, the agency noted. Pre-visualisation has become increasingly important as large campaign ideas move across digital, retail and on-ground formats.
The AI studio is designed to generate copy, visual concepts and 3D previews and aims to help teams test multiple creative routes simultaneously. The studio can produce mood boards, storyboard drafts and visual territories to support films, outdoor advertising, digital assets and retail displays.
The agency said early use of the platform for a North India real estate project included 3D amenity visuals, script options and platform-specific adaptations in the first development sprint, which helped the client finalise campaign elements ahead of schedule.
The studio is intended to support faster workflows, enable repeated testing and localisation, and reduce production risks while keeping compliance and editorial checks integrated into the process.