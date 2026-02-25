Ritz Media World names Neeti Bhargava as Chief Content & Client Solutions Officer

Ritz Media World has appointed Neeti Bhargava as Chief Content & Client Solutions Officer, expanding its leadership team as brands focus more on content-led and multi-platform communication.
Bhargava has nearly two decades of experience in radio, media and content creation. She has worked with radio networks including Red FM 93.5, Reliance Big FM 92.7 and My FM, where she handled on-air formats and contributed to programming strategy, music curation and listener engagement initiatives.
Her work has also included voice-led campaigns, branded content, digital formats and live events. The company said her experience spans content production, marketing strategy and creative team leadership.
In her new role, Bhargava will oversee the agency’s content strategy and work with clients on integrated campaigns across audio, digital and on-ground platforms. She will also guide internal teams to maintain consistency in brand communication.
Commenting on Bhargava’s appointment, Ritz Malik, Founder, Ritz Media World, said, “Neeti’s experience across radio and multi-platform content gives her a strong understanding of audience behaviour and brand storytelling. As marketing becomes more data-informed and increasingly supported by AI-driven tools, the need for clear, authentic, and well-crafted content has only grown. Her leadership will help us deliver campaigns that are both creative and strategically grounded.”
Speaking on her new role, Neeti Bhargava said, “Content today is shaped by changing consumption patterns and the growing role of technology in media planning. While AI tools are improving efficiency and insights, strong storytelling remains central to meaningful brand engagement. I’m excited to join Ritz Media World and contribute to building integrated content that connects with audiences across formats.”
The appointment comes as brands adopt data-backed planning and AI-enabled optimisation in their communication strategies.