RL Commercial partners with SI to scale Rugby League’s digital growth

RL Commercial announced a focused new partnership with SI (formerly Sportz Interactive) to enhance Rugby League’s digital content output through its Automated Content Technology. This collaboration enables RL Commercial to accelerate the speed, scale, and consistency of real-time highlights and social content across its digital platforms.
By integrating SI’s AI-powered clipping technology, the board will be able to generate match highlights, key moments, and shareable social video content faster than ever before. The tool leverages automated detection, tagging, and rendering to deliver consistent, broadcast-quality clips within moments of key on-field action.
This will allow RL Commercial and Super League Clubs to serve fans more dynamic, timely, and platform-specific content throughout the Super League, Challenge Cup, and wider Rugby League calendar.
Adam Whiteside, RL Commercial’s Head of Digital, commented, “Our focus is always on giving Rugby League fans more of the moments they love. By integrating SI’s AI clipping tool, we can deliver instant, high-quality highlights across our platforms, ensuring supporters never miss a moment – wherever they are.”
Blair Richardson, SI’s Director of Business Development, added, “We’re delighted to support RL Commercial in strengthening its real-time content capabilities. In a world where audiences are increasingly fragmented, the need for sports to create more content “SKUs” that appeal across all fan personas is paramount to success. Our automated content creation tools are designed to simplify operations, increase output, and unlock new levels of fan engagement. We’re excited to see them power Rugby League’s digital growth.”
Chintan Shah, SI’s Senior Vice President - Teams, Leagues and Federations, said, “This partnership exemplifies how SI’s cutting-edge AI technology is empowering global leagues to stay ahead in the digital era. We’re enhancing fan experiences by automating high-quality content at scale, while also equipping leagues and federations with tools to boost commercial revenue and global reach. We’re excited to power RL Commercial and support their growth in this digital journey.”
Recent digital advancements - such as upgrades to the Our League app and Super League+ platform, as well as relaunches of the Predictor and Fantasy League games —have already demonstrated the board's commitment to delivering interactive experiences to audiences.
The adoption of AI-powered clipping technology represents the next step in this transformation, expanding its digital innovation footprint to drive deeper fan connection, increase reach, and unlock greater value for clubs, partners, and the Rugby League community.