Rockit unveils a new visual identity

Rockit, a new-age energy beverage, founded by Vedant Garg has unveiled its new packaging marking a shift from grungy designs and aggressive branding that dominate the category. Backed by Sauce.vc with an initial investment of ₹6 crores and Rannvijay Singh as an investor and brand ambassador, Rockit aims to break through the clutter.
Launched in collaboration with the design agency Stratedgy, the energy drink’s new look reflects a new vision with vibrant colours, playful design, and an ethos of inclusivity.
Celebrating the new look, Kruti Berawala, Co-founder at Stratedgy says, “We wanted to create something truly different in this category. Rockit isn’t just another energy drink - it’s a statement: a brand for anyone chasing momentum, breaking stereotypes, and redefining what energy means in India. It is inclusive, approachable, and free from the heavy-handed machismo often seen in this space.”
“The beverage industry in India has seen tremendous growth and more so in energy drinks. It is poised to further grow 3X in the next 3 years,” says Neelesh Patodi, CEO at Rockit. “We are confident that with our right mix of product, taste, design and distribution first approach, we will create the fastest growing beverage business in India. With Rannvijay as the brand ambassador and Sauce.vc as our partner, together we make a perfect team to create a refreshing alternative to existing options that will align with the new India. We look forward to winning the trust of our consumers, with our commitment to quality and affordability.”