Roff renews partnership with Pro Kabaddi League for 11th season

Roff, the tile adhesive brand from Pidilite Industries Ltd., announced it has renewed its partnership with the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) for its 11th season.
Commenting on the partnership, Manish Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer, Pidilite Industries Ltd., said, "We are excited to extend our association with the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) for yet another thrilling season. Kabaddi is one of India's most loved and indigenous sports. PKL provides a perfect platform to highlight the core promise of Roff,superior grip and lasting strength. Just as the players demonstrate a strong grip through powerful tackles, Roff embodies the same attributes with its unmatched bonding strength, captured in our tagline ‘Magar ki Jakad’. By aligning with a sport that mirrors our values of strength, resilience, and strategy, we continue to underscore Roff’s leadership in offering advanced and reliable solutions for every tile fixing need."
The brand will increase its visibility throughout the tournament, with branding incorporated at key moments during the games. This season will also include enhanced graphic integration to strengthen the brand's presence.