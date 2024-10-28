Rohan Tambyrajah appointed PHD's First Global Chief Experience Officer

Rohan Tambyrajah has been named PHD's inaugural Global Chief Experience Officer, a newly created position aimed at enhancing the integration of media, content, and commerce to provide comprehensive consumer experiences. In this role, he will focus on fostering brand growth across the customer journey. Previously, Tambyrajah served as the group’s Chief Strategy Officer.
Tambyrajah has over 15 years of experience in agencies and media companies, with a background in digital strategy. He joined PHD in March 2019 as Chief Strategy Officer and has held various roles, including Global Head of Strategy and Global Group Strategy Director.
Before joining PHD, he worked at Unilever, where he was part of the management team for the Global Strategy Unit, overseeing brand strategies across several categories. He has also held leadership positions at Havas, including Head of Innovation.