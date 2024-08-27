Rohin Desai rejoins Madison media as CCO - Media Buying

Madison Media, a unit of Madison World, has announced the appointment of Rohin Desai as the Chief Client Officer – Media Buying. He will be reporting to Vinay Hegde, CEO – Investments, Madison Media.
Rohin Desai’s career spans several leading organizations, including GroupM, Lintas Media Group, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Enterr10 Television, where he served as Head of Revenue and Sales Strategy. He previously worked at Madison Media from August 2013 to May 2016, managing a diverse set of clients such as Pidilite, Piramal, Raymond, CEAT, Bluestar, and McDonald’s. He also led media buying for ITC at a national level at Madison. His career highlights include managing cross-channel media strategies across various sectors such as FMCG, Telecom, E-commerce, BFSI, Automobile, and Retail. His impressive client roster features industry giants like Snapdeal, Aditya Birla Group, Tata, Colgate, Vodafone, McDonald’s, Raymond, Pidilite, CEAT, and Bluestar. Rohin holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration with a specialization in Marketing and Finance from IES Management College and Research Centre.
Rohin Desai, commented “I am more than happy to rejoin Madison Media and look forward to contributing to its exciting journey. The opportunity to work with such a dynamic team and build on the company’s strong foundation is truly inspiring. Together, we will explore new horizons and set new benchmarks in the industry.”
Vinay Hegde said, “I am delighted to welcome one more senior resource back into Madison. His extensive experience and proven track record in media buying and strategy and client management make him a valuable addition to our leadership. We are confident that his expertise will be instrumental in driving our continued success and expanding our impact in the industry.”