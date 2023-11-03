Rohit Dhawan joins Viacom18 Sports as VP - Customer Marketing

Viacom18 Sports has appointed Rohit Dhawan as the new Vice President of Customer Marketing. Dhawan shared the news on LinkedIn.
He will be responsible for leading the Customer Marketing practice for the marquee sports IPs like IPL, BCCI cricket, ISL and more.
He has 19+ years of experience in the business of understanding consumers, culture and driving growth and has worked with organizations like ESPN Star Sports as Manager of Research and Planning, and Mindshare as Vice President of Content Plus, where he worked for more than 11 years.