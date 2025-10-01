Rohit Lodhi joins Zensciences as Chief Strategy Advisor

Zensciences has appointed Rohit Lodhi as its Chief Strategy Advisor. Lodhi brings nearly three decades of experience in strategic marketing, executive engagement, and entrepreneurial ventures.
He has worked across three continents, advising global enterprises, technology scale-ups, and impact-led businesses on growth strategies, account-based marketing, C-level engagement, and brand transformation.
His previous roles include leadership positions at iGate-Patni (now Capgemini), ITSMA (now Momentum ITSMA, acquired by Accenture Song), and entrepreneurial ventures including Synclariti and ClarityFirst.
The company noted that Lodhi’s appointment will support its Advisory-to-Action portfolio by helping enterprises develop sharper pursuit strategies for complex deals, transform client engagement into measurable business outcomes, strengthen employee and culture programs, and elevate executive thought leadership to position leaders as trusted industry voices.
Speaking on Lodhi’s appointment, Rahul Koul, Co-founder & Partner, Zensciences, said, “Rohit brings a rare combination of strategic insight, advisory depth, and entrepreneurial mindset. His appointment strengthens our ability to solve complex client challenges and scale outcome-led programs globally.”
Rohit Kumar, Co-founder & Partner, Zensciences, added, “With Rohit’s addition, we have significantly strengthened our advisory team of analysts and brand strategists. Together, we will help marketing leaders show faster impact and move the needle better for business.”
Commenting on his appointment, Rohit Lodhi said, “I am delighted to join Zensciences at this exciting juncture. In a dynamic global landscape, my focus will be to help clients navigate complexity, engage with strategic stakeholders, and accelerate growth by blending strategy with execution. Together, we will bring a sharper impact across deals, clients, employees, and leadership.”