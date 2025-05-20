Rohit Ohri launches Ohriginal, a culture-focused business consultancy

Advertising industry leader Rohit Ohri has launched a new consultancy, 'Ohriginal,' with a focus on helping organisations use internal culture as a tool for competitive advantage. With decades of experience across agencies like JWT, Dentsu, and FCB, Ohri’s new venture applies his understanding of business dynamics to organisational development.
At the heart of Ohriginal is a proprietary framework called CulturePrint. The methodology is designed to help companies identify, define, and activate their unique internal culture. The aim is to transform culture into a strategic asset, one that drives performance, team alignment, and long-term value.
Ohri will operate the consultancy independently, working closely with leadership teams across sectors. Services include assessing cultural patterns, defining core values in line with business goals, embedding those values into operations, and mentoring internal champions to drive change sustainably.
Ohriginal has already begun working with a mix of early-stage startups, growth-stage companies, and established businesses. These engagements reflect a growing recognition among leaders that culture is not just an HR function but a central business priority.
By positioning culture as a lever for growth and transformation, Ohriginal aims to support organisations in building stronger, more resilient teams equipped for today’s dynamic environment