Rohit Talwar Steps Down as VP & Head of Marketing at Castrol India

Rohit Talwar, Vice President and Head of Marketing at Castrol India, has resigned from his position, with his departure effective August 8, 2025. His exit brings to a close a two-decade-long journey with the lubricant manufacturer, marked by diverse leadership roles and significant contributions to the brand’s growth.
Talwar took over as Head of Marketing on November 1, 2023, following the temporary departure of Jaya Jamrani. During his tenure, he helped in driving customer-focused strategies and strengthening Castrol’s brand presence in the Indian market.
Talwar’s association with Castrol India began in 2004 when he joined as a Management Trainee. Over the years, he held key roles including Sales Manager, Bikes Brand Manager, and Cricket Sponsorship Activation Manager. His global stint as Brand Manager in the Commercial Vehicles Category led to the launch of Castrol VECTON, now a globally recognised name in the lubricant space.
In 2017, Talwar rejoined Castrol India in senior leadership capacities, serving as Head of Brand and Communication and later as Deputy Vice President of Marketing. He was also at the helm of marketing operations for Castrol Vietnam from 2019 onward, overseeing both B2B and B2C campaigns and contributing to the brand’s regional expansion.
Castrol India has not yet announced a successor.