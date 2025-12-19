Roongta Cinemas begins South India expansion with Hyderabad multiplex launch

Roongta Cinemas opened a new multiplex in Hyderabad on 19 December, marking its entry into the South Indian market. The cinema is located at Novum, near the Nampally Metro Station, an area known for its long-standing association with movie theatres and film culture in the city.
The new property features multiple auditoriums with digital projection and Dolby Atmos sound, along with redesigned public spaces and upgraded seating. The multiplex also includes a food and beverage section with live cooking formats, alongside standard cinema offerings.
Commenting on the launch, Sanjay Barjatya, CEO, Roongta Cinemas, said, “Hyderabad is not just a city, it’s an emotion when it comes to cinema. Entertainment runs in the blood here. Movies are not an occasional outing; they are a second habit, a shared culture across generations. The city survives and thrives on stories, stars, and the magic of the big screen. For us, Hyderabad was the most apt city to mark our entry into South India. With Nampally, we are proud to be part of a place that has witnessed cinema’s journey for decades and continues to celebrate it every single day.”
He added, “Our endeavour with this cinema is to offer Hyderabad a space where luxury meets emotion, where technology enhances storytelling, and every visit feels special. This launch is just the beginning of a much larger South India vision for Roongta Cinemas.”
Roongta Cinemas currently operates properties across North and West India. The company said the Hyderabad opening forms part of a wider expansion plan, with Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu identified as focus markets for future growth.