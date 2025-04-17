Runwal rebrands as Runwal Realty, appoints Sonam Kapoor as brand ambassador

Real estate company Runwal has announced a brand identity update, reintroducing itself as Runwal Realty. The change is accompanied by the adoption of a new brand philosophy, “Building for Generations to Come,” which the company says reflects a long-term approach to development.
Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has been named brand ambassador as part of the rebranding initiative.
Runwal, which has been active in the real estate sector for over four decades, has a presence across the residential, commercial, and retail segments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune. I
The company stated that the updated identity aligns with its ongoing focus on planning, design, and project delivery.
Sandeep Runwal, Managing Director, Runwal Realty, said, “At Runwal Realty, we believe that the true measure of our work isn’t just in square feet—it’s in the lives we shape and the legacies we help build. Homes, in our view, are not transactions. They’re beginnings. They’re milestones. They’re places where generations grow, connect, and find belonging.
Our philosophy ‘Building for Generations to Come’ is rooted in this belief—that every space we create should stand the test of time, not just structurally, but emotionally. We are uncompromising when it comes to what truly matters: space that breathes, design that endures, quality that speaks quietly but powerfully.”
As the brand ambassador, Sonam Kapoor will be the face of the company’s expansive push into luxury real estate and will feature across the full marketing mix of Runwal Realty’s marketing campaign including print advertisements, digital promotions, Out-of-Home (OOH) and multiplexes.
Commenting on her partnership with the brand, Sonam Kapoor, said, “In a world driven by change and fleeting trends, the idea of creating something timeless feels very personal – just like your home. That’s what drew me to Runwal Realty—their belief that a home is far more than a space to live in; it’s the beginning of a legacy. Their philosophy ‘For Generations to Come’ isn’t just about architecture or aesthetics—it’s about intention. These are homes where families grow, stories unfold, and memories are made—over years, even decades. To me, that’s a part of the luxuries in life you deserve – having a space that evolves with you yet stands still in its beauty and purpose. It feels quite natural to come on board with Runwal Realty as their ambassador because they share a similar vision of what home truly means—building with heart, for the future.”