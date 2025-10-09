Rupee112 appoints Hitesh Yadav as head of marketing

Fintech platform Rupee112 has appointed Hitesh Yadav as its Head of Marketing. Yadav brings over a decade of experience in digital marketing and performance-driven strategy across several major organisations.
Before this, Yadav served as digital marketing lead at Sammaan Capital Limited, where he led campaigns focused on PPC, SEO, and return on ad spend (ROAS). He has also held senior marketing roles at RenewBuy, INNOCEAN India, Publicis Groupe, ARM Worldwide, and HT Media, managing digital transformation, brand growth, and customer acquisition initiatives across sectors such as fintech, insurance, and media.
In his new role, Yadav is expected to oversee marketing strategy, performance campaigns, and brand engagement across digital and offline channels. His appointment reflects the company’s plan to strengthen its market presence and expand its footprint in India’s fintech sector.
Speaking on his appointment, Hitesh Yadav said, “I am thrilled to join Rupee112, a company that is redefining the fintech experience in India. My focus will be on building strategies that not only drive measurable growth but also establish Rupee112 as a benchmark in marketing innovation and customer engagement. I look forward to working with the team to create meaningful impact and set new industry standards.”