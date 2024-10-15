Rusk Media appoints Nikhil Tonk as Head of Ads Servicing

Rusk Media has announced the appointment of Nikhil Tonk as the new Head of Ads Servicing. Tonk shared news of his new position on LinkedIn.
Prior to joining Rusk Media, he served as a Client Services Consultant at FCB/SIX from August 2023 to September 2024. During his tenure, he managed brand strategies for several clients, including SBI, Vini Cosmetics, Mahindra, and PNB Housing, showcasing his ability to navigate the advertising landscapes and deliver solutions.
With 14 years of experience in content and business development, Tonk has worked with various organisations, including WATConsult, Jio Creative Labs, Omnicom Media Group, and Balaji Telefilms.
In addition to his professional achievements, Tonk is a professional biker, highlighting his diverse interests beyond the advertising realm.