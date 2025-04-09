RVCJ Media and Salt Media launch Salt Media Entertainment

Salt Media, a media production house, and RVCJ, a digital content company, have joined forces to launch Salt Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. This strategic collaboration brings together two creative forces to build a holistic media solutions platform offering end-to-end services, including IP creation, content marketing, branded content, original web series, fiction shows, and full-scale film production.
By streamlining creativity and execution under one unified banner, the partnership aims to redefine the art of storytelling in India’s ever-evolving entertainment landscape. From viral digital campaigns to high-impact cinematic experiences, it will serve as a one-stop destination for brands, filmmakers, and content creators seeking innovation, scale, and storytelling that resonates.
“We are excited to join hands with RVCJ to build a holistic media ecosystem that caters to both brands and audiences. This partnership is about pushing creative boundaries and delivering impactful storytelling across multiple platforms,” said Farhan Zamma, Partner & Director, Salt Media.
Shahid Javed, Founder, CEO, and Partner, RVCJ Digital Media Pvt. Ltd, added, “At RVCJ, we have always been at the forefront of digital content and audience engagement. Partnering with Salt Media allows us to expand our capabilities into long-format storytelling and premium content production — creating a seamless bridge between digital virality and cinematic excellence.”
Marking the beginning of this dynamic new chapter, Salt Media and RVCJ have completed their first co-production — First Copy, a web series featuring Munawar Faruqi, Gulshan Grover, Krystle D’Souza, Ashi Singh, Meiyang Chang, and Inamulhaq. The series is set to premiere on Amazon MX Player in June. Riding this momentum, two more web series are already in the pipeline and currently under production for OTT platforms.