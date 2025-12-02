S. Subramanyeswar set to become Chief Strategy Officer at Omnicom Advertising India

S. Subramanyeswar, Group CEO of MullenLowe Lintas Group India and a senior figure in the Asia–Pacific strategy network, is expected to take on the role of Chief Strategy Officer at Omnicom Advertising India, according to media reports.
The move comes as Omnicom implements its global leadership restructure following the Omnicom–IPG merger. Subramanyeswar, widely known as Subbu, currently serves as Chief Strategy Officer for the Asia–Pacific region at MullenLowe Global in addition to leading the MullenLowe Lintas Group in India.
Subramanyeswar has held leadership positions at Wipro, Publicis, Rediffusion Y&R and Saatchi & Saatchi across India, the United States and the United Kingdom.
He is also a visiting faculty member and speaker at institutions including the Indian Institutes of Management in Ahmedabad and Bangalore, MIT Sloan School of Management and the Kellogg School of Management. His work extends to international platforms such as South by Southwest (SXSW). Subramanyeswar is the author of Brands to Stands, a book exploring brand purpose and strategy.
Omnicom has not issued an official statement on the appointment at the time of publication.