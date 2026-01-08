Saatchi & Saatchi India elevates Samir Shanbhag to Executive Director

Samir Shanbhag has been elevated to Executive Director at Saatchi & Saatchi India, according to a LinkedIn post by Shanbhag.
Announcing the move, Shanbhag wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Executive Director at Saatchi & Saatchi India!”
Shanbhag joined the agency in August 2023 as Executive Vice President and has been with the agency for over two years.
Before joining his current agency, Shanbhag spent nearly a decade at Rain Creative in Dubai, where he served as Director and was responsible for agency operations, business development and client relationships. He earlier worked at DDB Dubai for nearly a decade as business director, managing large regional accounts and serving on the agency’s operating board.
Shanbhag began his career in India, with early roles at Contract Advertising India, where he was part of the founding team of iContract Mumbai, and at Ogilvy, where he worked on financial services brands including ICICI Bank, LIC and UTI.
He has over two decades of experience across India and the Middle East, spanning account management, business leadership and integrated marketing.