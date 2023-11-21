Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate appoints Isha Kapoor as Vice President

Digital agency Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, part of Publicis Groupe India, has appointed Isha Kapoor as Vice President. She will be based in the agency's Mumbai office and report to Prachi Bali, Executive Vice President and Business Head of Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, India.
In her new role, Kapoor will spearhead the development and execution of strategies, nurture client relationships, and explore new opportunities for the agency to maintain its competitive edge and momentum.
Kapoor has propelled brands across categories like FMCG, BFSI, beauty, and entertainment to digital leadership. Before joining Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, she was with Grapes Pvt. Ltd., where she led its West business.
She has also worked with What's Your Problem, where she on-boarded clients despite the challenges posed by the pandemic and spearheaded campaigns for brands such as Future Generali.
Her long stint at Chimp&z Inc. saw her leading the Mumbai branch and establishing the Gurugram branch along with securing brands such as Unicef, Avon, Amway, Care Health Insurance, and Delhi Daredevils to name a few, for the agency. Before that, during her stint at Jack In The Box, Kapoor launched several campaigns for PepsiCo such as Pepsi IPL and Pepsi Oh Yes.
Prachi Bali, Executive Vice President and Business Head, of Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate India, said, “Isha's extensive experience in successfully creating new business opportunities for digital agencies makes her a valuable member of the team. As a proven team leader, she possesses a deep understanding of the importance of nurturing client relationships and its impact on the growth of our business. With Isha's addition, I believe that the leadership at Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate is more powerful than ever, prepared to offer the best solutions to our clients.”
Isha Kapoor, Vice President, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate India, added, "In the words of Abraham Lincoln, 'The best way to predict your future is to create it.' Our industry is ever-evolving, constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation, and I am looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead. I'm fueled by the passion to remain at the forefront of these transformative developments, understanding that through adaptation and continuous learning, I can not only keep pace with the industry but also lead the way. Embracing the Groupe’s 'Power Of One' approach, I look forward to this adventure with a firm determination to create a future filled with success and meaningful accomplishments."