Sachin Tendulkar becomes brand ambassador for Reddit in India

Reddit has announced Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar as its new brand ambassador, marking the platform’s latest move to deepen engagement within the global sports community. The collaboration highlights Reddit’s expanding footprint in sports-related digital communities and its ambition to connect fans through shared passions.
Tendulkar, will begin engaging with users on the platform through his official Reddit profile, u/SachinTendulkar. As part of the partnership, he is expected to participate in community discussions, including in the fan-run r/SachinTendulkar subreddit, and share personal reflections, match insights, and exclusive content.
“For me, cricket has always been about that pure connection with people, on and off the field. In getting to know Reddit, what stands out is the sheer passion that brings its communities together,” said Sachin Tendulkar. “I’m especially looking forward to discovering conversations on r/IndiaCricket and r/IndianSports. It’s a unique platform where people truly share what they love. This association gives me an opportunity to connect with fans in new ways and celebrate our shared love for sports.”
Tendulkar’s involvement with Reddit follows a series of similar sports partnerships announced by the platform. Earlier this year, Reddit entered into a partnership with Serie A, Italy’s professional football league, and previously announced collaborations with major US sports leagues including the NFL, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour, and NASCAR.
“Sachin Tendulkar, a name synonymous with cricket excellence, possessed a remarkable ability to transcend boundaries and unite people through his extraordinary talent. His presence on the field fostered a powerful sense of community among fans, who were drawn together by their shared admiration for the ‘Master Blaster’,” said Durgesh Kaushik, Reddit’s Vice President of International Growth. “This unifying community spirit is precisely what we aim to empower and cultivate at Reddit. We envision Reddit’s cricket communities becoming vibrant digital spaces where fans from every corner of the globe can come together, connect, and share their passion for the sport, and most importantly, engage directly with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. We are immensely proud and excited to officially welcome the ‘Master Blaster’ as Reddit’s Brand Ambassador. We believe that his participation will enrich the experience for cricket fans worldwide, offering them unprecedented opportunities for interacting and connecting with one of the game's greatest icons.”
As part of the collaboration, Tendulkar is also expected to feature in an upcoming Reddit marketing campaign in India and other international markets. The announcement signals Reddit’s continued efforts to position itself as a hub for engaged, sports-driven digital communities.